hometechnology NewsNoise introduces a new round dial smartwatch for Rs 1,499

Noise introduces a new round dial smartwatch for Rs 1,499

2 Min(s) Read

By Pihu Yadav  Feb 21, 2023 2:30:31 PM IST (Published)

The NoiseFit Crew is available in five colours — Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Forest Green, and Rose Pink. Priced at Rs 1,499, NoiseFit Crew is available on gonoise.com and Flipkart starting today.

Noise on Tuesday added a new product to its latest round dial calling smartwatch portfolio with the launch of NoiseFit Crew. It is available in five colours — Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Forest Green, and Rose Pink. Priced at Rs 1,499, NoiseFit Crew is available on gonoise.com and Flipkart starting today.

Recommended Articles

View All

Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle

Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride

Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


The latest smartwatch houses a 1.38-inch TFT round display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. “Additionally, users can now enjoy a true advanced calling experience and low battery consumption in-built speakers and a microphone,” the company said in a statement. Noise also added that users can call from the watch directly and even save up to 10 contacts on the watch.
Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "We believe in having a product for every use case. Aiming to cater to the dynamic needs of the young hustlers, our endeavour with each launch is to curate feature-rich products that add meaningful upgrades to users’ lifestyle. The NoiseFit crew fits the bill with its distinctive display and advanced calling experience packed in a premium design.”
NoiseFit Crew has been rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. It has the inbuilt Noise Health Suite, which allows the device to track vitals such as SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and activity levels. It also includes female cycle tracking, 122 sports modes, and 100+ watch faces for overall health monitoring and personalised style. Noise claims that the battery can last up to seven days on a single charge.
Also Read: OnePlus 11R 5G now available for pre-orders in India; here’s how to buy
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

smartwatches

Next Article

Get your metro tickets, travel details and more on WhatsApp now — Here's how