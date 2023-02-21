Noise introduces a new round dial smartwatch for Rs 1,499

The NoiseFit Crew is available in five colours — Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Forest Green, and Rose Pink. Priced at Rs 1,499, NoiseFit Crew is available on gonoise.com and Flipkart starting today.

Noise on Tuesday added a new product to its latest round dial calling smartwatch portfolio with the launch of NoiseFit Crew. It is available in five colours — Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Forest Green, and Rose Pink. Priced at Rs 1,499, NoiseFit Crew is available on gonoise.com and Flipkart starting today.

The latest smartwatch houses a 1.38-inch TFT round display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. “Additionally, users can now enjoy a true advanced calling experience and low battery consumption in-built speakers and a microphone,” the company said in a statement. Noise also added that users can call from the watch directly and even save up to 10 contacts on the watch.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "We believe in having a product for every use case. Aiming to cater to the dynamic needs of the young hustlers, our endeavour with each launch is to curate feature-rich products that add meaningful upgrades to users’ lifestyle. The NoiseFit crew fits the bill with its distinctive display and advanced calling experience packed in a premium design.”