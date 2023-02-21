Noise introduces a new round dial smartwatch for Rs 1,499

The NoiseFit Crew is available in five colours — Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Forest Green, and Rose Pink. Priced at Rs 1,499, NoiseFit Crew is available on gonoise.com and Flipkart starting today.
Noise on Tuesday added a new product to its latest round dial calling smartwatch portfolio with the launch of NoiseFit Crew. It is available in five colours — Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Forest Green, and Rose Pink. Priced at Rs 1,499, NoiseFit Crew is available on gonoise.com and Flipkart starting today.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out: Here's why the GST Council meeting duck the ticklish online gaming
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
A guide to choosing the right motor insurance policy and add-ons for your vehicle
Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Explained: 50 lakh people in India, Pakistan at risk of flooding from glacial lakes due to climate crisis
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT for Creators — Get ready for a bumpy ride
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The latest smartwatch houses a 1.38-inch TFT round display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. “Additionally, users can now enjoy a true advanced calling experience and low battery consumption in-built speakers and a microphone,” the company said in a statement. Noise also added that users can call from the watch directly and even save up to 10 contacts on the watch.
Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "We believe in having a product for every use case. Aiming to cater to the dynamic needs of the young hustlers, our endeavour with each launch is to curate feature-rich products that add meaningful upgrades to users’ lifestyle. The NoiseFit crew fits the bill with its distinctive display and advanced calling experience packed in a premium design.”
NoiseFit Crew has been rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. It has the inbuilt Noise Health Suite, which allows the device to track vitals such as SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and activity levels. It also includes female cycle tracking, 122 sports modes, and 100+ watch faces for overall health monitoring and personalised style. Noise claims that the battery can last up to seven days on a single charge.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!