Noise launches NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch at Rs 2,999 — Here are the details

According to Noise, the smartwatch can last up to seven days on a single charge and is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Consumer tech brand Noise on Monday announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, the NoiseFit Vortex. Customers can buy the NoiseFit Vortex from Amazon and gonoise.com, with prices starting at Rs 2,999.

The NoiseFit Vortex features a metallic build with a glossy finish with a round dial that has a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, boasting 500 nits of peak brightness.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise , expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "At Noise, we continuously strive to meet our customers' evolving needs and surpass their expectations through innovative designs. With the NoiseFit Vortex, we are taking the premium round dial category to new heights by delivering innovation, lifestyle, and durability in one compelling package."

“The smartwatch comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health Suite that can keep track of all your vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and female cycle tracker,” the company added.

The Productivity Suite on the NoiseFit Vortex is said to offer daily reminders and access to weather forecasts. Moreover, the smartwatch reportedly comes with over 100 sports modes and 150 watch faces. It can be paired with the NoiseFit App on smartphones for more features.

The NoiseFit Vortex is available in five colour options — Rose Pink, Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Space Blue, and Silver Grey.