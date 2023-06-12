CNBC TV18
Noise launches NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch at Rs 2,999 — Here are the details

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 6:28:44 PM IST (Published)

According to Noise, the smartwatch can last up to seven days on a single charge and is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Consumer tech brand Noise on Monday announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, the NoiseFit Vortex. Customers can buy the NoiseFit Vortex from Amazon and gonoise.com, with prices starting at Rs 2,999.

The NoiseFit Vortex features a metallic build with a glossy finish with a round dial that has a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, boasting 500 nits of peak brightness.
Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "At Noise, we continuously strive to meet our customers' evolving needs and surpass their expectations through innovative designs. With the NoiseFit Vortex, we are taking the premium round dial category to new heights by delivering innovation, lifestyle, and durability in one compelling package."
