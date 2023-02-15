Noise launches new TWS earphones at with up to 50 hours of playtime

Priced at just Rs 1,299, Noise Buds VS404 are available in three colours — Jet Black, Forest Green, and Snow White on Flipkart and GoNoise.

Noise on Friday announced the latest addition to their Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) portfolio with the launch of Noise Buds VS404. The new Noise Buds VS404 come with a playtime of up to 50 hours and 200 minutes of listening within 10 minutes of charging, with the brand’s proprietary Instacharge technology.

Priced at just Rs 1,299, Noise Buds VS404 are available in three colours — Jet Black, Forest Green, and Snow White on Flipkart and GoNoise.

Noise Buds VS404 come with Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and three built-in EQ modes — Bass, Gaming, and Normal, for a personalised listening journey. Furthermore, Bluetooth 5.3 allows these buds to pair easily with the devices according to Noise.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "At Noise, we strive to deliver the best of innovation, performance, and design, packaged in the most desired price point. Noise Buds VS404 is a step in this direction and we are confident that our users would love the experience as they indulge in their favourite listening journey.”