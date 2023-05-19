Noise launches new budget smartwatch at Rs 2,499 — Check details here

The battery on the Noise ColorFit Qube 2 is said to last up to seven days on a single charge and has an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

Noise on Friday unveiled its latest offering, the Noise ColorFit Qube 2 smartwatch. It features a 1.96-inch display with a small bezel and is available for Rs 2,499.

“The smartwatch comes with a host of productivity and health monitoring features. Users can choose to call from dial-pad, access recent calls and save up to eight contacts on the watch using Noise Buzz,” the company said in a statement.

The battery on the Noise ColorFit Qube 2 is said to last up to seven days on a single charge and has an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise, expressed his excitement about the launch, emphasising the brand's dedication to providing innovative and intuitive products at affordable prices. He stated, "The Noise ColorFit Qube 2 takes us closer to achieving this goal. We look forward to seeing how our users embrace this exciting new experience. This smartwatch is another step towards making technology accessible to everyone, enabling hassle-free calling on a larger screen segment."

According to Noise, the device also includes an array of wellness features to track vitals such as SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, breathing patterns, and activity levels. Additionally, it has a Productivity Suite, allowing users to keep daily reminders and weather forecasts.

“The smartwatch offers over 100+ Sports modes, 220+ Watch Faces that amplify one’s style statement, and can be paired with NoiseFit App to unlock the next level productivity game,” the company added.

The Noise ColorFit Qube 2 is available in Royal Blue, Jet Black, Deep Wine, Silver Grey, and Rose Pink colour options.