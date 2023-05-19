English
Noise launches new budget smartwatch at Rs 2,499 — Check details here

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023 2:16:15 PM IST (Published)

Noise on Friday unveiled its latest offering, the Noise ColorFit Qube 2 smartwatch. It features a 1.96-inch display with a small bezel and is available for Rs 2,499.

“The smartwatch comes with a host of productivity and health monitoring features. Users can choose to call from dial-pad, access recent calls and save up to eight contacts on the watch using Noise Buzz,” the company said in a statement.
The battery on the Noise ColorFit Qube 2 is said to last up to seven days on a single charge and has an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.
X