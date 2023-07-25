Noise launches Luna, its first 'smart ring'

Noise has launched Luna Ring, a smart ring offering 70 health metrics and features. You can pre-order on Gonoise.com with Priority Access pass for discounts. Noise says the ring is durable, health-focused, and compatible with iOS/Android.

The Priority Access pass offers early access for Rs 2,000, with an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the day of purchase. Passholders also will get a 50 percent discount on the Noise i1 smart eyewear, and free liquid/damage/theft insurance worth Rs 2000, among other offers.

According to Noise, the Luna Ring "aims to enhance users' lifestyles and cognitive functioning while promoting the adoption of technology for the betterment of health". The device provides three core scores – Sleep, Readiness, and Activity – that offer actionable insights to empower users to lead healthier lives, Noise said.

The Luna Ring is made of a fighter-jet grade titanium body and a diamond-like coating — it resists scratches and corrosion, ensuring durability, Noise said adding that the hypoallergenic inner shell and guided wearing edge make it suitable for all skin types. Advanced sensors, including Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, skin temperature sensors, and a 3-axis accelerometer, are also available, enabling advanced health-tracking capabilities.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, "(This is) a powerful step towards enhancing lifestyles, integrating technology for good, and allowing users to take full control of their well-being and performance."

The Luna Ring's health tracking sensors include tracking of heart rate, sleep patterns, movements, and other bio-data. In-built algorithms deliver accurate results by considering various skin tones, minimising biases, and providing consistent measurements, Noise added.

Sleep, Readiness, and Activity provide insights and recommendations for optimising sleep patterns, understanding overall health, and decoding body movements. It also features a temperature sensor that measures body temperature every five minutes, along with readings of heart rate and SPO2 to derive a comprehensive health score, Noise added.