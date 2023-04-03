Noise launches latest smartwatch for Rs 1,999 — Check details here

The smartwatch also features an AI voice assistant that connects with the user's smartphone assistant. It is compatible with both Siri and Google.

Noise announced on Monday that it has launched its latest smartwatch, the Noise ColorFit Icon 3. It is available in six colour variants — Matte Gold, Rose Mauve, Space Blue, Midnight Gold, Calm Blue, and Jet Black — and is available at Flipkart and gonoise.com at Rs 1,999.

According to Noise, the ColorFit Icon 3 features a 1.91-inch display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch comes with a metal build dial with options for glossy and matte finishes. The watch also comes with a functional crown for easy navigation and control.

The smartwatch also allows users to make and receive phone calls along with access to recent calls log.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “The fast-paced lifestyle of today's youth demands a smart wearable that is both efficient and versatile. At Noise, we understand the needs of young Indians and are proud to launch ColorFit Icon 3, an ideal companion for those aiming to elevate their daily routine and take their productivity to the next level.”

The smartwatch comes with wellness features under Noise Health Suite that can keep track of vitals, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and female cycle tracker. Noise said that it features several sports modes that allow users to track their activities and comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.