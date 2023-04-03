English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsNoise launches latest smartwatch for Rs 1,999 — Check details here

Noise launches latest smartwatch for Rs 1,999 — Check details here

Noise launches latest smartwatch for Rs 1,999 — Check details here
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Apr 3, 2023 4:31:18 PM IST (Published)

The smartwatch also features an AI voice assistant that connects with the user's smartphone assistant. It is compatible with both Siri and Google.

Noise announced on Monday that it has launched its latest smartwatch, the Noise ColorFit Icon 3. It is available in six colour variants — Matte Gold, Rose Mauve, Space Blue, Midnight Gold, Calm Blue, and Jet Black — and is available at Flipkart and gonoise.com at Rs 1,999.

Recommended Articles

View All
DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

India Inc now adapting to workplace flexibility needs, finds survey

Apr 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

NCLAT on Android anti-trust case — CCI is absolutely right but Google isn't quite wrong too

Apr 3, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Avalon Technologies IPO opens for subscription today - Here is all you need to know

Apr 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


According to Noise, the ColorFit Icon 3 features a 1.91-inch display with 500 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch comes with a metal build dial with options for glossy and matte finishes. The watch also comes with a functional crown for easy navigation and control.
The smartwatch also allows users to make and receive phone calls along with access to recent calls log.
Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “The fast-paced lifestyle of today's youth demands a smart wearable that is both efficient and versatile. At Noise, we understand the needs of young Indians and are proud to launch ColorFit Icon 3, an ideal companion for those aiming to elevate their daily routine and take their productivity to the next level.”
Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite to launch on April 4 — Check specs, expected price and more
The smartwatch comes with wellness features under Noise Health Suite that can keep track of vitals, including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and female cycle tracker. Noise said that it features several sports modes that allow users to track their activities and comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.
The smartwatch also features an AI voice assistant that connects with the user's smartphone assistant. It is compatible with both Siri and Google. It is also said to provide users with a QR code scan feature for payments and a passcode option to enhance the security of the smartwatch. The battery on the Noise ColorFit Icon 3, Noise claims, can last up to seven days on a single charge.
Also Read: Redmi Note 12 5G gets new higher storage option, available from April 6
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

smartwatches

Previous Article

DPDP Bill 2022: Here's what the role of co-regulation in developing India’s privacy compliance and enforcement

Next Article

India set to curb tech giants' discretion with Digital Competition Law, potentially benefiting homegrown startups

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X