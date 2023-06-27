Noise launches ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch for Rs 4,999

The Noise ColorFit Vision 3 will be available in five different colour options: Jet Black, Classic Brown, Forest Green, Jet Black: Elite Edition, and Glossy Silver: Elite Edition.

Noise announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, the ColorFit Vision 3, on Tuesday. Exclusively sold on Flipkart and gonoise.com, the smartwatch comes at a price of Rs 4,999.

The ColorFit Vision 3 boasts a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 550 nits and an ‘always-on display’ mode. The smartwatch is said to offer a wide selection of over 150 cloud-based watch faces.

The smartwatch is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. This means users can wear the smartwatch during swimming sessions or in the rain without worrying about damaging the device.

Noise also claims that the battery life on ColorFit Vision 3 can last up to seven days on a single charge.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “At Noise, we believe in pushing boundaries and redefining what’s possible in the world of technology. With Noise ColorFit Vision 3, we have crafted a sleek and fashionable smartwatch that offers an immersive experience with its revolutionary features. We are confident that the latest smartwatch will resonate with our tech-savvy customers, enhancing their lifestyle and providing them with unmatched value and quality.”

The Noise Health Suite allows users to track vital health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, stress levels, and even practice breathing exercises. The built-in Productivity Suite keeps daily reminders and weather forecasts conveniently accessible.