Noise launches ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch for Rs 4,999

The Noise ColorFit Vision 3 will be available in five different colour options: Jet Black, Classic Brown, Forest Green, Jet Black: Elite Edition, and Glossy Silver: Elite Edition.

Noise announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, the ColorFit Vision 3, on Tuesday. Exclusively sold on Flipkart and gonoise.com, the smartwatch comes at a price of Rs 4,999.

The ColorFit Vision 3 boasts a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 550 nits and an ‘always-on display’ mode. The smartwatch is said to offer a wide selection of over 150 cloud-based watch faces.

The smartwatch is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. This means users can wear the smartwatch during swimming sessions or in the rain without worrying about damaging the device.