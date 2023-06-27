CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsNoise launches ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch for Rs 4,999

Noise launches ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch for Rs 4,999

Noise launches ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch for Rs 4,999
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 27, 2023 8:07:13 PM IST (Published)

The Noise ColorFit Vision 3 will be available in five different colour options: Jet Black, Classic Brown, Forest Green, Jet Black: Elite Edition, and Glossy Silver: Elite Edition.

Noise announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, the ColorFit Vision 3, on Tuesday. Exclusively sold on Flipkart and gonoise.com, the smartwatch comes at a price of Rs 4,999.

The ColorFit Vision 3 boasts a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 550 nits and an ‘always-on display’ mode. The smartwatch is said to offer a wide selection of over 150 cloud-based watch faces.
The smartwatch is also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance. This means users can wear the smartwatch during swimming sessions or in the rain without worrying about damaging the device.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X