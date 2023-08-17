Noise launches Buds VS106 wireless earbuds at Rs 1,299

Consumer tech brand Noise unveiled on Thursday its latest addition to the True Wireless Stereo (TWS) lineup, the Noise Buds VS106.

According to the company, the Noise Buds VS106 promise a playtime of up to 50 hours on a single charge.

The Noise Buds VS106 are said to offer users the flexibility to personalise their audio experience with three distinct Equaliser (EQ) modes. Additionally, the Quad Microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) ensures crystal-clear audio, as per Noise.

The Noise Buds VS106 can also deliver 200 minutes of playtime from just a 10-minute quick charge. “The 10mm driver provides a rich and immersive soundscape, while the ultra-low latency of up to 40ms ensures lag-free entertainment and seamless communication, making it a perfect companion for daily use,” Noise said in a statement.

Designed to endure an active lifestyle, the Noise Buds VS106 boasts an IPX5 water resistance rating, making it a reliable companion for workouts and outdoor adventures.

The Noise Buds VS106 come in three colour options — Jet Black, Sky Blue, and Cloud White. They are now available for purchase on Amazon and gonoise.com at a price of just Rs 1,299.