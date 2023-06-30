Noise launches Buds Aero launched with up to 45 hours of playtime

The earbuds are available in two colours, Charcoal Black and Snow White, and will go on sale starting July 1, at 12 PM on Myntra and gonoise.com, with a price tag of just Rs 799.
Consumer tech brand Noise on Friday unveiled its latest Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones called the Noise Buds Aero. The earphones are said to offer a dedicated gaming mode with a low latency of just 50ms and a playtime of up to 45 hours.
The earbuds are available in two colours, Charcoal Black and Snow White, and will go on sale starting July 1, at 12 PM on Myntra and gonoise.com, with a price tag of just Rs 799.
Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, expressed his excitement about the product launch, stating, "At Noise, our unwavering mission is to craft premium products that deliver outstanding quality and provide exceptional value, enabling deeper penetration into the country's diverse consumer base. The new Noise Buds Aero is the perfect audio companion for gamers and music lovers who demand top performance and aesthetics in a compelling package."
The Noise Buds Aero are equipped with 13mm drivers and features BT v5.3 for seamless connectivity. The earbuds come with HyperSync technology, which is said to enable effortless pairing as soon as the case is opened.
Additionally, they are also rated IPX5 for water and dust resistance which will help people in using them for workouts and outdoor activities.
Noise also claims that the earbuds can offer up to 120 minutes of playtime in just a 10-minute charge.
