Noise launches Buds Aero launched with up to 45 hours of playtime

The earbuds are available in two colours, Charcoal Black and Snow White, and will go on sale starting July 1, at 12 PM on Myntra and gonoise.com, with a price tag of just Rs 799.

Consumer tech brand Noise on Friday unveiled its latest Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones called the Noise Buds Aero. The earphones are said to offer a dedicated gaming mode with a low latency of just 50ms and a playtime of up to 45 hours.

The earbuds are available in two colours, Charcoal Black and Snow White, and will go on sale starting July 1, at 12 PM on Myntra and gonoise.com, with a price tag of just Rs 799.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, expressed his excitement about the product launch, stating, "At Noise, our unwavering mission is to craft premium products that deliver outstanding quality and provide exceptional value, enabling deeper penetration into the country's diverse consumer base. The new Noise Buds Aero is the perfect audio companion for gamers and music lovers who demand top performance and aesthetics in a compelling package."