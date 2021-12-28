Noise cancellation feature unavailable on iPhone 13 due to a glitch?

Apple iPhone 13 users have been waiting for months for the Cupertino-based tech giant to address the issue of noise cancellation, a feature that is not present in the latest version of the phone. iPhone models 5 to 12 come with a noise cancelling feature, which allows users to reduce ambient sound on phone calls while holding the receiver close to the ear. The feature is, however, unavailable on the iPhone 13 model.

Apple introduced the noise cancellation feature on iPhone 5 with iOS 7 platform. A user could turn on the feature by accessing the settings of the phone, going to the accessibility section, clicking on audio/visual category and turning on phone noise cancellation toggle. In the iPhone 13, the toggle button is not available.

A Reddit user, throwawayowl999, first highlighted the missing feature by posting a complaint that the iPhone 13 lacks “a front mic that is used for noise cancellation”, a 9to5Mac report said.

"How can Apple remove such a basic feature from a 2k USD phone in 2021?” The Times of India quoted the user as saying.

The user went on to compare the latest iPhone with the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, which reportedly had better call quality with zero background noise. “The iPhone 13 Pro Max: hissing sounds crackling, feels like the old Alcatel days," the user said.

According to 9to5Mac, although the user correctly identified the missing feature, his claim of iPhone 13 having fewer mics than the iPhone 12 was incorrect. Other Reddit users pointed out that it was not a hardware problem. One user, dagocarlito, said the iPhone maker was aware of the issue.

“The iPhone 13 has ‘never’ had this option with iOS 15 because it’s a glitch,” 9to5 quoted the user as saying. He said Apple was aware of the issue as he had been speaking with their support about it.

“They are working on with no resolution timeline at the moment,” the user said in the discussion.

Although the discussion on the forum was held in October, Apple has still not been able to address the issue. The problem exists in the recently launched iOS 15.2 and iOS 15.3 beta.

