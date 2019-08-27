Technology
Niti Aayog, MeitY fall out over Rs 7,000 crore AI mission, says report
Updated : August 27, 2019 09:16 AM IST
A top official from Niti Aayog said that the AI mission cannot be the monopoly of one particular ministry, said the report.
But MeitY has been raising objections at various levels as it feels it is the ministry which should be doing AI, added the report.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more