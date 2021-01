The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought the world to its knees, but it has also spurred innovators to think out of the box.

One such innovation is Nissan Motor’s NV350 Caravan Office Pod Concept that has been designed as a van for professionals. It’s for those who work remotely, but want to travel while still having a dedicated office space.

Inside the caravan is a functional office space, complete with a desk, chair and space for a large monitor. There is also a small station for coffee. Basically, with this vehicle, you can carry your office and work from anywhere. At the Tokyo Virtual Auto Show few days ago, the Japanese carmaker revealed this quirky concept.

A YouTube video shows a small and compact vehicle with a unique embossed design on the exterior. From the looks of it, it appears that apart from the workspace, there isn’t a lot of space inside the caravan.

If you are using the caravan within the city, you can keep the office cube inside the back of the van. When you are outdoors, if an urgent assignment comes up, you can take the vehicle off-road, park it and complete your task.

The caravan is retrofitted with a smartphone-controlled workspace. Using your smartphone, you can extend or retract the workspace. If you pull the office out from the rear of the van, you gain significantly more space, and can also spend some time with nature.

The flat roof can also be as a balcony or deck, which can be accessed from the bedroom area inside the caravan. If you are in the countryside, you can park the caravan somewhere serene and enjoy a birds-eye view of the surroundings, while seated in the lounge chair on the rooftop deck. The caravan comes with a canopy to provide shade to the deck.