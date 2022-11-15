    English
    technology News

    Nikon India turns focus on healthcare sector with microscopy solutions
    By Pihu Yadav

    The camera maker will target its newly-launched AXR Point scanning confocal microscope at premier research and academic institutions to boost medical R&D in India.

    Nikon India has announced its entry into the healthcare sector, through the system product microscopy business. The camera manufacturer aims to facilitate "direct sales, service, and distribution for their microscopy solutions." The company claimed that its newly-launched product AXR Point scanning confocal microscope provides the "world's largest field of view of 25mm in one single shot" to give the most accurate statistical data.

    The product is targeted at premier research institutes, research centres funded and established by the Indian government, academic educational institutions, and clinical centres, such as hospitals and medical research institutes, to boost research and development in medicine, it added.


    "This segment offers huge potential, and we are upbeat about its growth prospects," said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt Ltd.

    "We plan to install AXR system in a few research institutes in India, namely IIT Bhilai, IIT Mumbai, ACTREC Mumbai to name a few," Nikon India Managing Director Sajjan Kumar said.

    "Our expected annual turnover for the fiscal year 22-23 will be around five percent and we anticipate it to grow 10 percent plus by the end of next year," he added.

    Additionally, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in the software resolves a number of research issues while reducing time.

    "Nikon's core Microscopy Software NIS Elements provides the perfect solution for researchers by supporting third-party products," the company said in a statement.

    The company's healthcare product range includes general microscope, IVF (in vitro fertilisation) station and system microscope solutions.

    (With agency inputs)

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
