Nike enters metaverse, buys digital footwear maker RTFKT

Nike has acquired a virtual sneakers and collectibles brand RTFKT. With this acquisition, Nike has taken the first big step to enter and contribute to the metaverse or virtual universe.

Earlier, Nike had also applied to patent its swoosh logo and the slogan 'Just do it' for online use in the metaverse. The CEO and president of Nike, John Donahoe said the purchase of RTFKT will help Nike to deliver next-gen collectibles that are a perfect culmination of culture and gaming.

"This acquisition is another step that accelerates Nike's digital transformation and allows us to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, creativity, gaming, and culture," Donahoe said in a statement.

RTFKT is a non-fungible token (NFT) company that works on blockchain technology. The company, formed in 2020 by Benoit Pagotto, Chris Le, and Steven Vasilev, also makes NFT collectibles and memes, according to its website. With this, Nike can now launch a collection of digital sneakers into the metaverse.

Blockchain technology has introduced a new paradigm between creativity and commerce. It gives creators the power to collaborate, lead and create without any limits. And, it is secure as well. Due to this, NFTs that are built on blockchain technology ensure authenticity, ownership, and provide access to new experiences.

After Facebook changed its name to Meta, the idea of metaverse became quite popular among the masses. Metaverse is a virtual world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality, and video. It is the digital representation of people, places, and things.

Users of the metaverse can digitally hold conferences, play games, travel the digital world, buy land, and do a lot of other things by just logging in on the platform from their personal computers.

Adidas Originals too had announced entry into the metaverse recently. The German shoe brand partnered with NFT companies, Bored Ape Yacht Club, the team behind the Punks Comic, and crypto investor Gmoney.

Companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft, Valve, and Magic Leap have been actively involved in the development of the metaverse. These companies along with others have launched many big players into the metaverse like Roblox, Decentraland, Active Theory, AWS, Dapper Labs, Epic Games, Madeium, NVIDIA, and Synthesis AI.

The metaverse is surely a gamechanger and is actively attracting new companies to expand their business operations in the virtual world.

SoftBank CEO, Masayoshi Son has also talked about a $150 million investment into metaverse platform Zepeto. Intel has also recently shown interest in entering the metaverse. GM Advisory group, in fact, has invested in a fund that is dedicated to the metaverse.

Many major players hailing from different industries have shown interest in the metaverse and are working at a quick pace to develop the metaverse further. They wish to make it accessible to everyone and hope to revolutionise the way people connect with each other and experience different things on the internet.