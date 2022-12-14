Next Infosys Chairman to be not among the founders: Nandan Nilekani

It has been 40 years since the inception of Infosys, the OG of Indian startups. N.R. Narayana Murthy along with 5 others started the company in 1982 by borrowing 10,000 rupees from his wife Sudha Murthy. Now, Infosys is valued at more than 16 billion dollars. The founders of Infosys gathered in Bengaluru to mark the 40th anniversary.

Shereen Bhan of CNBC TV-18 spoke to the founders as they took a trip down memory lane. Nandan Nilekani who is currently the non-executive chairman of Infosys says he will pass the baton to someone who is not among the co-founders of the company. Nilekani wants Infosys to be a "no drama, high relevance company, without bureaucratic cholesterol".

"I do have this huge responsibility because as going back to his phrase of 2006, I am the last of the Joker's left. So I think my challenge is a little more acute because you know, since I have some founders clout and all that, I can do something but I'll be handing over to a chairman at whatever point that I exit from the scene who will be the first, not the first, but a non founder and now there's no plan B."

"Now, I mean, you know if if I hand over to somebody and it doesn't work out, there's no plan B. You know, I can't come back at some 75 or something…So I have to make sure that when I exit the scene I implement his vision of putting in place the leadership structure, people and with the right values to take it forward," Nilekani said.

