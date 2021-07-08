Next gen M2 chip for Apple's MacBook Air; All you need to know

Apple’s MacBook Air would be the first Apple laptop to use the next-gen M2 chip, according to a tipster.

The tipster tweeted “Just wanted to share some details on when to expect the next-generation M2 (not the M1X which is reserved for the Pro Mac devices). This processor is on track to release in the first half of 2022 alongside the upcoming colorful Macbook (Air)”.

https://twitter.com/dylandkt/status/1326956166790909954

He further revealed the Apple M2 chip will be built on the same foundation as Apple’s next-gen A15 with an improved performance scope. The M2 chip is also a successor to the M1 chip that was introduced last year.

Also read:

The MacBook Air likely to get launched in 2022 is to be sold in Green, Orange, Yellow, Pink, Purple, Blue, and silver colours. These colours are on similar lines to the recently launched iMac in April this year.

The new MacBook Pros is expected to debut later this year will use the M1X processor though. The M1X processor is expected to have a 10-core CPU with 8 big and 2 efficient cores as compared to the M1, which has a 4 + 4 configuration. The current chip has a GPU core count is of 8.

Not only would the new MacBook Air have a new processor, colours and improved performance, according to Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Apple may use mini-LED displays on their MacBook Air.

Also read: Apple to release 3 OLED iPads in next two years