New York Times has 30,000 subscribers in India, hopes to treble the number, says NYT Global CEO Mark Thompson

Updated : November 19, 2019 09:30 AM IST

NYT Global CEO Mark Thompson said, in 2012, NYT had earned 90 percent of its revenue from advertising. Today, 70 percent of its revenues come from subscriptions and 30 percent from advertising.
Thompson said that the overall climate for freedom of speech is deteriorating across the world and that President Donald Trump's personal bullying often frightens journalists.
