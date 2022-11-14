New WhatsApp feature might allow you to link your account across phones

By Pihu Yadav

Other upcoming features, though small, can make a difference in the user experience like having the option to mute large group chats, the ability to open WhatsApp chats from the contact list, a presentation sheet for Android tablets and more.

In its weekly wrap-up on Monday, WABetaInfo mentioned several new features that could be coming to the platform soon, including an alert for missed calls during Do Not Disturb mode.

The Do Not Disturb mode support for missed calls was released on Friday for some beta testers and will be rolling out for others in the following days. According to the report, users can see a "Silenced by Do Not Disturb" label when they receive the update.

Another exciting feature that could drop for WhatsApp users is the Companion Mode. This mode will allow users to link an additional mobile phone to their existing WhatsApp account. You always had to option of using two WhatsApp accounts on one device; this update will let you use one account on two phones. WABetaInfo called it the best news of the week.

While the rumours of such a feature had been going around for a while, it is finally said to be in beta testing. "It is very easy to discover if you can already link your existing WhatsApp account to a secondary mobile phone: just view the options within the registration screen to see if there is a "Link device" option. If this option shows up, you can finally use WhatsApp on an additional mobile phone,” the report said.

Users will be able to link up to four devices to a single WhatsApp account. Once linked, your chat history would be synced across devices.

In addition to these updates, WhatsApp also seems to have rolled out a redesigned disappearing messages section for beta testers last week. Other upcoming features, though small, can make a difference in the user experience like having the option to mute large group chats, the ability to open WhatsApp chats from the contact list, a presentation sheet for Android tablets and more.

