New US plan keeps autonomous vehicle standards voluntary

Updated : January 09, 2020 03:19 PM IST

US transportation secretary Elaine Chao announced the proposed guidelines in a speech at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, saying in prepared remarks that “AV 4.0” will ensure US leadership in developing new technologies.
The principles include protecting users and communities, promoting efficient markets by protecting intellectual property and modernizing regulations, and facilitating coordinated standards and policies.
Other areas of focus include security and cybersecurity, ensuring privacy and data security and enhancing mobility and accessibility.
