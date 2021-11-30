On new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's appointment, Elon Musk is all praises for Indian talent

Parag Agrawal’s appointment as new Twitter CEO chief executive officer (CEO) on Monday earned praises from the world over and the Telsa boss Elon Musk said the United States has greatly benefited from Indian talent.

“USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!” he wrote on Twitter.

Musk ’s comment came as a reply to a tweet by Stripe CEO Patrick Collison who congratulated Agrawal, who has replaced Jack Dorsey , and pointed out that CEOs of all major tech firms across the globe have grown up in India.

“Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants,” Collison wrote on the microblogging site.

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

And rightly said by Musk, some of the most prominent tech leaders in the US are of Indian origin. Be it Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, IBM’s Arvind Krishna, Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, VMWare’s Raghu Raghuram, or the new entrant to the club — the 37-year-old immigrant from India Parag Agrawal

Agrawal has emerged from behind the scenes to take over one of Silicon Valley's highest-profile and politically volatile jobs. However, his prior lack of name recognition coupled with a solid technical background appears to be what some big company backers were looking for to lead Twitter out of its current morass.

The IIT-Bombay graduate served as Twitter's chief technology officer for the past four years.

Agrawal’s appointment was seen by Wall Street as a choice of someone who will focus on ushering Twitter into what’s widely seen as the internet’s next era - the metaverse.

In an email to employees, Agrawal said, "We recently updated our strategy to hit ambitious goals, and I believe that strategy to be bold and right...But our critical challenge is how we work to execute against it and deliver results."

With AP inputs