New Twitter CEO hired: Know who is Linda Yaccarino, likely successor of Elon Musk



Twitter CEO, Elon Musk on Thursday said that he has identified a successor to oversee the management of Twitter. Consequently, Twitter will soon welcome a new CEO, enabling Musk to transition into a different role where he will primarily focus on the product aspect of the company.

"Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter," he tweeted. "She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software and sysops,” Musk tweeted.

A few reports suggest that the incoming CEO of Twitter might be Linda Yaccarino, the present chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBC Universal.

Who is Linda Yaccarino?

Linda Yaccarino is the Global Advertising and Partnerships Chairman at NBCUniversal Media, an American media and entertainment conglomerate. She has been in this role since October 2020. Prior to this role, she was the Chairman of Advertising & Client Partnerships at NBC Universal for 8 years and 2 months. Before joining NBC Universal, she was the Executive Vice President and COO of Advertising Sales, Marketing and Acquisitions at Turner Broadcasting System Inc. for 19 years and 11 months. She was also the President of Cable Entertainment & Digital Advertising Sales at NBC Universal for a year.

Linda Yaccarino has a degree in Liberal Arts in Telecommunications from Penn State University.

Linda Yaccarino is a renowned leader in the media and advertising industry, recognised for her transformative impact on the premium video ecosystem. In her role as Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, Yaccarino serves as a crucial link between the company's global networks, properties, and business units.

Yaccarino's primary focus is on maximising the potential of NBC Universal's impressive portfolio of linear networks, digital and streaming platforms, distribution and commerce partnerships, and client relationships. She has been instrumental in advancing the company's performance by overseeing global, national, and local ad sales, partnerships, marketing, ad tech, data, measurement, commerce, and strategic initiatives.

Under Yaccarino's guidance, her global team of 2,000 members connects established and emerging brands, with millions of viewers, creating impactful campaigns across various sectors. Since joining NBC Universal in 2011, her team has generated over $100 billion in ad sales, facilitating the company's expansion on a global scale and forging groundbreaking commercial partnerships.

Yaccarino was instrumental in the launch of NBC Universal's ad-supported streaming service and has made significant investments in data and technology to enhance the company's offerings.