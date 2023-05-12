New Twitter CEO hired: Know who is Linda Yaccarino, likely successor of Elon Musk

Linda Yaccarino is a renowned leader in the media and advertising industry, recognised for her transformative impact on the premium video ecosystem.

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk on Thursday said that he has identified a successor to oversee the management of Twitter. Consequently, Twitter will soon welcome a new CEO, enabling Musk to transition into a different role where he will primarily focus on the product aspect of the company.

"Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter," he tweeted. "She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software and sysops,” Musk tweeted.