Market ends higher for third straight week
New Twitter CEO hired: Know who is Linda Yaccarino, likely successor of Elon Musk

By CNBCTV18.com May 12, 2023 3:05:54 PM IST (Updated)

Linda Yaccarino is a renowned leader in the media and advertising industry, recognised for her transformative impact on the premium video ecosystem.

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk on Thursday said that he has identified a successor to oversee the management of Twitter. Consequently, Twitter will soon welcome a new CEO, enabling Musk to transition into a different role where he will primarily focus on the product aspect of the company.

"Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter," he tweeted. "She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software and sysops,” Musk tweeted.
A few reports suggest that the incoming CEO of Twitter might be Linda Yaccarino, the present chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBC Universal.
