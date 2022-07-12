New Syska smartwatch hits the market for Rs 2,799

Fast-moving electronic goods giant Syska has decided to up its smart wearables game by debuting the SW300 Polar smartwatch at Rs 2,799 on Flipkart.

Syska's smartwatch comes in colours like black, spectra blue, grey and green, boasts of features like Bluetooth calling, onboard memory for offline music storage, 1.32-inch "Ultraview" IPS display with 360x360 resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness, and wireless earbud connectivity.

(Image: Syska) (Image: Syska)

According to a press release, the smartwatch also has an IP67 rating for water resistance, and a 10-day battery life without Bluetooth calling enabled, and three with the feature turned on.

According to Syska, the SW300 Polar has 37 sports modes including running, cycling, hiking, climbing, etc.

Other features of the smartwatch include heart rate tracking, women's health tracking, blood oxygen saturation monitor, message notifications, sleep monitoring, weather report, stress monitoring, music player and clock features.