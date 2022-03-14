New Samsung Galaxy event on March 17; what to expect, when to watch

Samsung has announced that its next Galaxy event will be held on March 17. The announcement and date come quite quickly on the heels of the South Korean giant’s Galaxy S Series event, ‘Galaxy Unpacked,’ where the company announced the latest in its flagship S series line of Galaxy smartphones -- the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

While the Galaxy S series is the flagship smartphone for Samsung, the Galaxy A series is the most popular category of smartphones. The Samsung Awesome Galaxy A event will likely unveil the latest Galaxy Series A smartphones.

“The Galaxy A series is Samsung Electronics’ most popular smartphone category, leading the democratization of Galaxy innovations that is giving people the power to create, connect and thrive. This year, Samsung is taking the impactful Galaxy innovations for the A series even further. The awesome new Galaxy A series devices are designed to provide the fully-loaded experience that people want from a smartphone,” the company said in its statement.

The event will go live on March 17 at 7.30 pm in India on Samsung’s YouTube channel and the Samsung newsroom.

While no official details are out, rumours suggest that the company will be launching the newest iterations of Galaxy A73 and A53, which will be sporting the Snapdragon 750G chipset and the Samsung Exynos 1200 SoC, respectively.