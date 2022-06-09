New Realme phone with 8GB RAM, 4,890mAh battery spotted on TENAA

A new Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3611 was spotted on China's TENAA certification website. This alleged listing reveals several key specifications of this unreleased smartphone.

As per the listing, the Realme RMX3611 will be a 5G smartphone. However, no official announcement has been made by Realme so far about the device. Rumours and media reports suggest that the new smartphone could be marketed as the Realme V21 which is expected to hit the Chinese market soon. It is not yet confirmed if this smartphone will be launched in India or not.

Realme RMX3611 specifications revealed in TENAA listing

As per the listing, the device is said have an octa-core processor that clocks at 2.2GHz. It reportedly has a 6.517-inch HD+ display that offers 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is suggested to have a 13-megapixel dual rear camera set-up with LED flash. It will sport a 5MP front-facing camera.

As for storage, the smartphone is said to have 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that is expandable with the help of a microSD card. It will come in three storage and RAM options -- 4GB / 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage.

For power, the smartphone is said to be equipped with a 4,890 mAh battery which is expected to be marketed as 5,000 mAh that supports 10W charging.

This new Realme smartphone has already received 3C certification for the battery, as per a bgr.in report.

The expected Realme V21 would be available in black and blue colours and it may not come with a fingerprint scanner.

Realme is expected to announce the name of the device within a few weeks.