New MacBook Air launch expected at Apple conference next week

There have long been rumours of Apple introducing a new redesigned MacBook Air, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reporting multiple times that it may be introduced at WWDC 2022.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 is a five-day event that will start on June 6 and continue till June 10. Gurman has corroborated his claim of the new MacBook Air being unveiled at the developers’ conference, even though it may not come in multiple colours as expected.

On Friday, Gurman tweeted that the only reason Apple would delay the launch of the next-generation MacBook Air is if it faced supply issues caused by lockdowns in China due to the spread of COVID-19 infections.

"The new MacBook Air has been planned to launch at WWDC. I think the only way it doesn’t is if the China factory shutdowns created such a supply and release date gap that it wouldn’t make sense to announce it on Monday," Gurman tweeted.

Another set of rumours about the refreshed MacBook Air suggests that the new laptop may arrive in multiple new colours like the M1 iMac which is available in pink, silver, blue, yellow, green, orange, and purple.

However, Gurman said though the next-generation MacBook Air may be announced in the upcoming event, rumours about it coming in multiple colours are "probably exaggerated."

At present, the MacBook Air is available in space grey, silver and gold colours. "I wouldn’t expect more than those colours,” Gurman said. However, the journalist said the new gold may be more like “champagne” and that there was a possibility of a new blue model.

The next generation of MacBook Air will continue to have a thin and light design, but a flat edge will replace its classic tapered edge design. The new MacBook Air is also expected to get white bezels around the screen, MagSafe connector, a redesigned keyboard with larger function keys, revised ports and a 1080p Full HD webcam.

9to5Mac had earlier reported that the new MacBook Air could pack a new Apple Silicon “M2 chip” based on the A15 Bionic chip. However, in March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the next MacBook Air will come with an M1 chip and not the M2 processor.