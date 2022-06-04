New MacBook Air launch expected at Apple conference next week

The new MacBook Air has been planned to launch at WWDC. I think the only way it doesn’t is if the China factory shutdowns created such a supply and release date gap that it wouldn’t make sense to announce it on Monday. https://t.co/Swb1xJ1wNS— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 4, 2022
The much-reported idea of the new MacBook Air coming in a range of “several colors” is probably exaggerated. Right now it comes in space gray, silver and gold. I wouldn’t expect more than those colors (though the new gold will be more champagne like) plus my favorite iMac color. pic.twitter.com/vYl56FOikg— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 3, 2022