New IT rules: Koo says it 'proactively moderated' 54,000 posts in June

Social media platform Koo, the domestic competitor to Twitter, has released its compliance report for June under new IT rules, and said that it took steps to 'proactively moderate' 54,235 posts.

The compliance report shows that 5,502 posts were reported by users during the month, of which 22.7 percent (1,253) were removed, while 'other action' was taken against the rest – 4,249. Koo added that out of the 54,235 posts, which is 'proactively moderate', 2.2 percent (1,996) were removed while other action was taken against the rest – 52,239.

'Other action' includes overlaying, blurring, ignoring or warning users about posts that do not comply with the government guidelines.

Aprayameya Radhakrishna, founder and CEO of Koo said: "As Koo gains traction across India, we will ensure that Koo respects the law of the land and meets the requirements, enabling every country to define it's own digital ecosystem. This Compliance Report is one step in that direction."

The new IT rules came into effect for social media intermediaries with over 50 lakh users on May 26 this year. The rules require intermediaries to "publish periodic compliance report every month mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken thereon, and the number of specific communication links or parts of information that the intermediary has removed or disabled access to in pursuance of any proactive monitoring conducted by using automated tools or any other relevant information as may be specified."

On June 30, Google released its Transparency Report for April under the new Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which showed that the company received 27,762 complaints from individual users, with most of the complaints being around copyright issues.

Google also carried out 59,350 'removal action' during the month.

Meanwhile, Facebook said June 29 that will publish an interim report with details of content takedowns between May 15-June 15 as per new IT rules on Friday. A final report will be published on July 15 containing details of user complaints received and action taken, it will also contain data related to WhatsApp that is currently being validated, the social media giant said.