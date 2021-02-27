  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology

New IT regulations: Social media companies find themselves in a bind as new rules threaten encryption

Updated : February 27, 2021 01:29 PM IST

Tracking origin of messages may require apps offering privacy to break their end-to-end encryption policy
Apps have to offer privacy to individuals; at the same time, if they don't adhere to the new IT rules, they will be answerable to the government
New IT regulations: Social media companies find themselves in a bind as new rules threaten encryption

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Countdown begins for ISRO's first mission in 2021, Brazil's Amazonia-1 on board

Countdown begins for ISRO's first mission in 2021, Brazil's Amazonia-1 on board

Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

Biden scores legislative win as House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan

Second phase of COVID vaccination from March 1: All you need to know

Second phase of COVID vaccination from March 1: All you need to know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement