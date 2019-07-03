Technology
New Instagram stickers lets you invite people to join a group chat
Updated : July 03, 2019 03:42 PM IST
Every time someone would place a chat sticker on their story, their friends would be able to tap the sticker and request access to the chat.
It is up to the original poster of the Story to decide who to include in the new chat, which would happen on the direct messages inbox.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more