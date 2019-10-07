Business
New HP Pavilion x360 notebook with in-built Alexa in India
Updated : October 07, 2019 11:32 AM IST
Weighing in at just 1.58 kg, the thin and light convertible device comes with 14.3-inch, micro-edge bezel and a full-HD LED backlight touch-display.
It has powerful storage options like a 1TB HDD+256GB SSD and 512GB PCIe SSD6 and optional fingerprint reader.
