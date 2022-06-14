New Google Maps feature to help users figure out toll charges — here's how

Tech giant Google has rolled out a new feature for its Google Maps app for users in India, the US, Japan, and Indonesia, that will allow users to get an estimate of toll charges on a given route to their destination before starting their journey.

As per Google, the feature is available for "nearly 2,000" toll roads in India, Japan, US and Indonesia for the iOS and Android app. The company also mentioned that it plans to add the support feature in more countries soon.

Here’s how it works

Google Maps will calculate the estimated toll price of a specific route by looking at several factors.

These factors include the cost of using a toll pass, payment methods used, what day of the week it is and what will be the cost of the toll at the specific time of crossing.

As per the company, the toll prices will be provided by local tolling authorities to Google.

Alternatively, for users who wish to explore toll-free routes, Google Maps will continue to provide a separate option as well. A tap on the three dots at the top right corner of the Google Maps app will allow users to select the desired free route and avoid tolls options, as per need.