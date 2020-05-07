  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

'New AI app helps track food stocks during COVID-19 outbreak''

Updated : May 07, 2020 03:57 PM IST

Using AI, the ''nosh'' app allows the users to track the expiry date of food items along with their buying and food waste habits
The users are also able to get recipe suggestions on the stocked items so they can utilise the items better before they expire.
'New AI app helps track food stocks during COVID-19 outbreak''

You May Also Like

India prepares to step up investment pitch to 1,000 global companies

India prepares to step up investment pitch to 1,000 global companies

ArcelorMittal reports $1.1 bn net loss in March quarter

ArcelorMittal reports $1.1 bn net loss in March quarter

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

US sees 1st detained immigrant death from coronavirus

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement