New 10.2-inch Apple iPad: Bigger, better yet in your budget

If you are a student or a creative pro and do not want to spend a moolah on a high-end digital screen to give your ideas new wings, Apple has brought a new seventh-generation iPad with 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple Pencil support, the fast A10 Fusion chip, advanced cameras and sensors for just Rs 29,900 in India.

Apart from individuals, schools and educational institutions in India that have digital screens in classrooms must try this affordable-yet-innovative device.

The device with iPadOS comes for Rs 29,900 (Wi-Fi model) and Rs 40,900 (Wi-Fi + Cellular model), Apple Pencil will cost you Rs 8,500 and if you want a Smart Keyboard, it will cost another Rs 13,900.

Bringing more screen area, unmatched portability and connectivity, ease of use and all-day battery life, this iPad joins iPad mini, iPad Air and the most advanced iPad Pro models line-up from the Cupertino-based giant.

The new 10.2-inch Retina display provides nearly 3.5 million pixels and a wide viewing angle, making it a vivid canvas for creative expression and perfect for immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experiences that take advantage of its enhanced cameras and advanced sensors.

With A10 Fusion chip, the new seventh-generation iPad brings up to two times faster performance over the top-selling Windows PC5 for multi-tasking and gaming in Apple Arcade.

The device offers a plethora of apps like "Noteshelf2" that helps in taking handwritten notes, type, annotate PDFs, record audio and create lists.

Being used by over six million users, SignEasy is another app to help you sign documents or getting documents signed from your iPhone and iPad.

"Just Press Record: is an ultimate mobile audio recorder, bringing one tap recording, transcription and iCloud syncing to all your devices.

You can edit audio and transcriptions right inside the app and even start a new recording completely hands-free with Siri!

For students, teachers, as well as business professionals, "Notability" app, is uniquely designed to provide a better note-taking experience at school, home or work.

With "Adobe Comp," layout an idea with real assets like photos, text, shapes and fonts and send the wireframe (layout of a web page) to Photoshop CC, Illustrator CC, InDesign CC or Muse CC to refine and finish.

There are other Adobe apps like Photoshop Lightroom CC, Sketch and Capture that make this iPad a creative powerhouse.

For professionals, Zoho One app offers a comprehensive suite of business applications -- recruit, launch your website, market your product and cater to customers' needs.

Another great app is "The Files" that helps quickly access and manage documents. With iPadOS, it gets even better with iCloud Drive support for folder sharing.

Anyone with access to a shared folder will see it in iCloud Drive and will always have the ability to access the latest version.

iPadOS also supports external drives, allowing users to easily plug-in USB drives, SD cards or log into an SMB file server, all from within the Files app.

A new Column View with high-resolution previews helps users navigate directories, while support for Quick Actions such as mark up, rotate and create PDF makes it easy to be more productive on iPad.

iPadOS also introduces local storage, zip and unzip and new keyboard shortcuts.

What's more, you can now work with multiple files and documents from the same app simultaneously with updates to "Split View" feature, or can quickly view and switch between multiple apps in "Slide Over".

For example, you can compose an email while viewing another email side by side or access multiple apps like Messages or Calendar with just a swipe.

With iPadOS, Apple Pencil is even more integrated into this iPad. You could now mark up and send entire webpages, documents or emails on iPad by swiping Apple Pencil from the bottom corner of the screen.

Conclusion: At this price point, you can stop thinking and rather order the new seventh-generation iPad, as a perfect Diwali gift for your kid.