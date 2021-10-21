Netizens react on Apple's Rs 1900 polishing cloth; cheeky memes flood Twitter

Apple Inc has always created a buzz on social media with its products and prices. This time the US tech giant has taken the internet by storm, but not for a gadget. It is a piece of polishing cloth with a signature logo debossed in a corner that caught the attention of Twitteratis.

It is priced at $19 in the US, while in India it is available for Rs 1,900 or Rs 224 a month EMI on the Apple India website.

The polishing cloth is made of non-abrasive material and is listed as compatible with iPhones and Macs dating back to 2012. Apple promises that it will "safely and effectively" clean any Apple display.

And if it's an Apple product, there is a demand. The screen cleaning cloth is already in short supply, requiring a couple of weeks to ship. If ordered today, the cloth will not arrive until November 18 to 24.

According to Bloomberg, premium microfiber cloths available on Amazon.com are priced at $1.5 each, making Apple's new polishing cloth the “highest margin physical product”.

Soon Twitter was flooded with reactions and memes.

"Apple innovators do it again with $19 "polishing cloth" as unveiled at Apple Event," tweeted a user.

Another user tweeted, "Apple Launch something worth of just Rs 1900… It's just a rummaal (handkerchief)."

Apple Launch something worth of just rs 1900🤔🤔

— Cheeni Cum (@cheeni_cum) October 21, 2021

Smriti Tomar tweeted, "Apple launched a "Polishing Cloth" to clean its devices for INR 1900 ($25). Waiting for them to launch another cloth to clean the polishing cloth."

Another user Kshitij Bajaj made an interesting observation, "Possibly the cheapest Apple Product one can afford?"

Another user Sirisha Malineni queried: "Can we expect a pro version also?"