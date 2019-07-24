Business
Netflix unveils mobile plan in India at Rs 199 per month
Updated : July 24, 2019 02:10 PM IST
The plan will enable users to view content in standard definition (SD) on one smartphone or tablet at a time.
This is Netflix's fourth Indian plan, in addition to the existing basic, standard and premium plans which are priced between Rs 499 and Rs 799.
According to the company, thirteen new films and nine new original series are already in the pipeline.
