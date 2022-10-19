Netflix to start ad-based plans in November and monetise account-sharing in early 2023

By Pihu Yadav

Mini From July through September, Netflix attracted 2.4 million new subscribers worldwide, more than double the 1.07 million consensus forecast of analysts polled by Refinitiv.

There are only two kinds of people in the world — those who pay for a Netflix account, and those who use the first person’s account. Password-sharing is a practice that Netflix has time and again advised against, but as long as it is cheap for good content, who cares, right?

To tackle the issue, Netflix announced in its earnings call on Tuesday that it is going to “ monetise account sharing” starting in early 2023.

“After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create sub-accounts (“extra member”) if they want to pay for family or friends,” the company added.

Netflix also announced that its ad-supported subscription plan will take off on November 1 in Canada and Mexico; November 3 in Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the UK, and the US; and November 10 in Spain. Collectively, these 12 markets account for about $140 billion of brand advertising spend across TV and streaming, or over 75 percent of the global market, according to Netflix.

“To start, we’re keeping it simple by offering one low-priced ad plan — Basic with Ads — at a price that’s 20 percent to 40 percent below our current starting price. So in the US, for example, Netflix will now start at $6.99 per month (compared to $9.99 today),” it said. The Basic with Ads plan will have about five minutes of advertising per hour, frequency capping and strong privacy protections.

During the quarter, Netflix released the final episodes of the sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" plus the serial-killer series "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which became one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time.

The streaming giant is working to kick-start membership growth after a sudden decline in the first half of the year when the company's subscriber base shrunk by 1.2 million amid a rocky global economy and growing competition for online video viewers. Netflix now has a total of 223.1 million subscribers around the world.

While Netflix is making various changes to propel growth, the company said it remains committed to producing original programming and releasing all episodes at once to allow binge-watching.

"We believe the ability for our members to immerse themselves in a story from start to finish increases their enjoyment but also their likelihood to tell their friends, which then means more people watch, join and stay with Netflix," the company said.

A new season of the British royalty drama "The Crown" and a sequel to the 2019 movie "Knives Out" also will be released during the fourth quarter.

(With Reuters inputs)

