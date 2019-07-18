Earnings
Netflix to roll out cheaper mobile-only plan in India
Updated : July 18, 2019 06:32 AM IST
The video streaming pioneer said in March that it was testing a Rs 250 ($3.63) monthly subscription for mobile devices in India, where data plans are among the cheapest in the world.
Netflix currently offers three monthly plans in India, priced between Rs 500 and Rs 800.
Netflix's announcement was part of its quarterly results, in which it reported lower-than-expected subscriber additions.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more