Netflix to roll out cheaper mobile-only plan in India

Updated : July 18, 2019 06:32 AM IST

The video streaming pioneer said in March that it was testing a Rs 250 ($3.63) monthly subscription for mobile devices in India, where data plans are among the cheapest in the world.
Netflix currently offers three monthly plans in India, priced between Rs 500 and Rs 800.
Netflix's announcement was part of its quarterly results, in which it reported lower-than-expected subscriber additions.
