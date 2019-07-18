Technology
Netflix to launch mobile-only India plan: Here's what Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Voot, others are offering
Updated : July 18, 2019 01:52 PM IST
Netflix, for its Indian subscribers - which account for over 50 lakh subscribers, already has a monthly plan of Rs 500, Rs 650 and Rs 800, allowing users to watch on one, two and four screens at the same time.
However, Netflix has two main contenders against it in India - Walt Disney Co.'s Hotstar, as well as, Amazon's Prime Video, which has garnered a favourable viewership in the last few years.
Hotstar premium has exclusive rights for telecasting the Indian Premier League as well as the recently ended ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, is available for Rs 199 per month.
