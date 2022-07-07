Netflix brings cinematic audio to Stranger Things, other shows & movies

Video streaming giant Netflix on Friday announced that it is bringing the spatial audio feature to its original shows and movies. The feature will be available to anyone watching a Netflix show on any device, with the company saying those watching with headphones will especially feel the difference.

Netflix said it worked with audio company Sennheiser for this project.

"Netflix spatial audio helps to translate the cinematic experience of immersive audio to any stereo, so the work creators do to bring you into the story happens no matter what device you use to watch Netflix," Netflix said in a blog post.

The company said the feature has started rolling out to different shows on its catalogue on Friday.

"You can hear it for yourself by typing 'spatial audio' into the search bar and selecting a show or film that supports it in the search results. This magical combination of sight and sound will bring viewers closer to the story, and we’re excited to add this capability to other features we support like 4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos, and Netflix Calibrated Mode," the post added.

On Day One, the supported shows and movies include Stranger Things, The Witcher, Red Notice, etc.

According to The Verge, on supported content, regular stereo sound will be replaced by Sennheiser’s 'Ambeo 2-Channel Spatial Audio', which draws from the surround sound or Dolby Atmos audio track available in the meta file and outputs it to a more immersive stereo profile on the user's device.

The experience will be familiar to those who use Apple's AirPods Pro to watch content on an iPhone, with sound being delivered from all around the head.