Netflix, Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment announce multi-year content partnership

Updated : September 11, 2019 12:10 PM IST

Johar, who first collaborated with Netflix on the 2018 anthology film "Lust Stories", is also directing "Ghost Stories" and producing "Guilty" for Netflix.
The reach of "Lust Stories", he said, made him realise that "sky is the limit" with such partnership.
The partnership with Netflix offered him freedom from the fear of the Friday box office, he said.
