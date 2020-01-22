Netflix holds its own in the streaming wars - for now
Updated : January 22, 2020 04:13 PM IST
Netflix has one major advantage over competitors: it has been collecting data on the shows viewers crave for years.
Netflix said it expects to add 7 million subscribers during the first three months of this year, well below the 9.6 million subscribers it added in the first quarter last year.
In the US, Netflix added 420,000 subscribers, below its own estimates. Growth in its home country has been slowing in the last year, partly because most people in the US who want Netflix already subscribe.
