Netflix engagement grows by 30% in India after price cuts in Q1 2023

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) increased two percent year over year, and average paid memberships rose 17 percent.

A large price cut on subscription tiers in India helped Netflix increase its engagement in the country by roughly 30 percent (year over year) in the first quarter of 2023, the streaming giant announced.

In order to further increase its market penetration, Netflix also decreased pricing in India by 20–60 percent in December 2021. Over time, the company has modified its prices to match local needs.

"These reductions — combined with an improved slate — helped grow engagement in India by nearly 30 percent year on year while F/X neutral revenue growth in 2022 accelerated to 24 percent (versus 19 percent in 2021)," the company said in its March quarter earnings late on Tuesday.

Netflix decreased pricing in 116 more nations in Q1 after observing its success in India.

"While they represented less than five percent of our FY22 revenue, we believe that increasing adoption in these markets will help to maximise our revenue longer term," said Netflix.

During Q1 2023, the company reported $8.16 billion in revenue, a little less than what the market anticipated.

However, it posted Q1 earnings of $2.88 per share, which were higher than expected.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific region (APAC) increased two percent year over year, and average paid memberships rose 17 percent.

"Given the current healthy performance and trajectory of our per-member advertising economics, particularly in the US, we're upgrading our ads experience with more streams and improved video quality to attract a broader range of consumers," the company added.

Netflix said it is on track to meet the full-year 2023 financial objectives.

"For Q2 2023, we forecast revenue of $8.2 billion, up three percent year," said Netflix.

(With IANS Inputs)