Netflix ends password sharing in India, check all the details here

According to Netflix's policy, an account is designated for use by one household, allowing all members of that household to access Netflix from anywhere – be it at home, on the go, or even while on vacation. Additionally, the company has introduced new features like "Transfer Profile" and "Manage Access and Devices" to enhance the user experience.

Netflix, the global streaming giant, has recently introduced a new policy in India to address password sharing among its users. The company has begun sending emails to customers in the country, clearly stating that Netflix accounts are intended for exclusive use within a single household.

"Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in India," stated Netflix in an official announcement.

Furthermore, Netflix offers its paying customers the option to include an additional member from outside their household, subject to an extra monthly fee.

In the United States, this fee is set at $8 (₹660).

These measures are part of Netflix's ongoing efforts to combat the widespread practice of account sharing, which is estimated to involve over 100 million households worldwide.

For the quarter, Netflix added 5.89 million subscribers, marking the best second quarter since the pandemic. The figure was also well above expectations of 2.07 million new subscribers. The company expects to add another 6 million subscribers this quarter. Revenue is also likely to accelerate in the second half of the year as Netflix sees “the full benefits” of its password-sharing crackdown and steady growth in its ad-supported plan.

The company credited much of the boom to its crackdown on password sharing.

Netflix's projected revenue for the current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations, leading to investors booking profits in the stock after a sharp run-up this year. Shares fell as much as 10 percent in extended trading on Wednesday. The stock is up over 60 percent this year.